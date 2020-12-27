COVID Digest: Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 150,000

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 735 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 17 from the previous day.

The highest number of fresh daily infections has been registered in Almaty city and Pavlodar region – 110 and 90, respectively.

79 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Atyrau region, 64 – in Kostanay region, 62 – in North Kazakhstan, 60 – in Almaty region, 59 – in Nur-Sultan city, 56 – in Akmola region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.

Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan has recorded 150,951 cases of the coronavirus infection.





3 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has added 154 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.





73 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia. Unfortunately, the disease has claimed lives of three people.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 45,105 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,596 patients have fully recovered. The disease has killed 486 people nationwide.





251 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan





22,973 people continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of December 26, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





4,773 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,200 are receiving outpatient treatment.





251 patients are in critical condition, 48 are in extremely severe condition and 40 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Kazakhstan entered yellow zone for COVID-19





Kazakhstan has entered the yellow zone for COVID-19. This is evidenced by the data of the matrix of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan as of December 25, the IDC on COVID-19 reports.





Thus, the Atyrau region is in the red zone.





The yellow zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.





All other regions are in the green zone. Such indicators have led to the transition of Kazakhstan to the yellow zone for COVID-19. Previously, the republic was in the green zone.





















