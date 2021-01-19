COVID Digest: 294 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

Data on the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of January 10 has been announced today.





Over the past day, 978 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan.





By regions:





- Nur-Sultan - 128;

- Almaty - 115;

- Shymkent - 13;

- Akmola region - 79;

- Aktobe region - 7;

- Almaty region - 92;

- Atyrau region - 91;

- East Kazakhstan region - 30;

- Zhambyl region - 23;

- West Kazakhstan region - 46;

- Karaganda region - 57;

- Kostanay region - 72;

- Kyzylorda region - 3;

- Mangystau region - 17;

- Pavlodar region - 135;

- North Kazakhstan region - 54;

- Turkestan region - 16.





A total of 168,096 cases were registered in the country.





Over the past day, 598 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Total recovered in Kazakhstan - 153,035.





The data on patients and deaths from COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of January 17 were announced.





On January 15, 2021, 94 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 4 deaths were recorded. 151 people recovered. In total, since August 1, the following has been registered: 46 831 cases, 538 deaths, 34 573 recovered," the message says.





294 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan





24,373 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 17, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





6,296 patients are staying at hospitals, 18,077 are receiving outpatient treatment.





294 patients are in critical condition, 64 are in extremely severe condition and 45 are on artificial lung ventilation.

















