Criminal cases to be investigated fully electronically in Kazakhstan

A full transition to investigation of criminal cases in electronic format is planned to be carried out by the end of the year in Kazakhstan. This was announced during a reporting meeting with the population by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev.





According to the minister, the practice of investigating criminal cases in electronic format is actively expanding in Kazakhstan.





Last year, 50% of criminal cases were investigated in this form. This year already 70%. By the end of the year, it is planned to carry out a 100% transition to electronic investigation," Turgumbayev said.





The minister added that this shortens the investigation period, as well as increases the level of control and protection of the constitutional rights of citizens.





Conditions for violation of the law are excluded. I would like to note that in the CIS we were the first to start implementing this project," Turgumbayev summed up.













