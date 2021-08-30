Cristiano Ronaldo to Earn at Least 50 Mln Euro With Manchester United, Reports Say

Images | apa.az

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has stunned the football world by announcing his spectacular return to Manchester United.





Cristiano Ronaldo, who already has a personal fortune of more than 500 million Euro, will earn 25 million Euro a year with the Manchester United contract calculated until 2023, according to media reports.





According to the Sun, Ronaldo always wanted to go back to Manchester United, where he played from 2003 to 2009, having taken part in over 300 matches in all tournaments and scoring 130 goals.





“In his heart he only ever wanted to go back to Manchester United. He told the club he wanted to come home and now he is home,” a source said as quoted by the Sun.

Together with the Red Devils, he became a three-time champion of England and won the Champions League.





The main personal award for the Portuguese during his performance at Manchester United was the Golden Ball, received in 2008. This is a prestigious award given to the best player of the season in the world.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.