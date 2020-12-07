Culture Ministry commented on new state flag use rules

During a briefing at the CCS, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, Aktoty Raimkulova, explained the rules for using the flag of Kazakhstan.

Now the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan can be used, installed, placed by individuals and legal entities on buildings, dwellings and non-residential premises, including on balconies and in places for celebrations, in order to express patriotic feelings, Kazakhstan identity, support the achievements of the country, its citizens," Raimkulova said.

In addition, according to her, individuals, in accordance with the changes made, are given the opportunity to use the state flag when placing it in one-story and multi-story buildings in the exterior version, regardless of the architectural features of the building.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to allow Kazakhstanis to hang the national flag on the balconies.

Later, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin signed the corresponding Resolution of the Government "On Amendments to the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated October 2, 2007 No. 873" On Approval of the Rules for the Use of the State Flag, State Emblem of the Republic of Kazakhstan and their Images, and also the text of the State Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan".













