Daily COVID-19 recovered cases up, total closes in on 108,000 in Kazakhstan

175 new COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Most of fresh recoveries have been detected in East Kazakhstan region – 72. 34 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Pavlodar region, 18 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Akmola region as well as West Kazakhstan region, 10- in Atyrau region, 6 – in Almaty city, and 5 – in Almaty region.

The country has so far registered 107,843 recovered cases of COVID-19.













