Daily new coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan

820 new coronavirus-positive cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz special website reports.

77 fresh cases were registered in Kazakh capital, 77 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 75 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 30 in Almaty region, 14 in Atyrau region, 164 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 37 in West Kazakhstan, 19 in Karaganda region, 63 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 110 in Pavlodar region, 114 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region.

As a result the country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 128,400.





Beside over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 168 COVID-19-like pneumonia infections, 282 recovered, while 2 died. Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 41,595 cases, 30,289 recoveries and 434 deaths so far.

2 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

On November 25, 2020 12 international flights from Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Korea, the UAE, the Netherlands, Belarus, and Uzbekistan landed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19, out of 1,026 air passengers, 921 arrived with certificates showing a negative COVID-19 test result, while 105 did not have such certificates. Those without the certificate were placed in quarantine facilities and tested for COVID-19 by PCR, which led to 2 COVID-19 cases being detected.

474 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.

15 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 2 in Atyrau region, 98 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 15 in Karaganda region, 23 in Kostanay region, 73 in Pavlodar region, 229 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 114,821.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.