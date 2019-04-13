Daneliya Tuleshova to perform at concert to raise funds for cancer-stricken kids

Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova will perform at the charity concert to support of cancer-stricken children.

Tuleshova will headline the charity concert Children help children set to held on April 21 in Almaty. Funds raised at the concert will be channeled into treatment for children with cancer.

Tatyana Sinenko, Tuleshova's PR director, said she is surprised Daneliya's fans even from Australia, Poland and Russia had bought tickets to the concert. In her words, they purchased the tickets for Kazakhstani children who will be able to attend the show instead of them. "This is a wonderful way to support sick children," she added.

