Data on coronavirus and pneumonia in Kazakhstan per day announced

The data on coronavirus and pneumonia in Kazakhstan for a day were announced, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, 88 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. 33 of them are without clinical manifestations," the message says.

By region (general / asymptomatic):

- Nur-Sultan - 18/4;

- Almaty - 5/1;

- Shymkent - 1/0;

- Akmola region - 5/2;

- Aktobe region - 3/1;

- Almaty region - 1/1;

- Atyrau region - 5/4;

- East Kazakhstan region - 14/4;

- Zhambyl region - 5/1;

- West Kazakhstan region - 8/4;

- Karaganda region - 8/5;

- Kostanay region - 4/1;

- Pavlodar region - 4/3;

- North Kazakhstan region - 7/2.

In total, 106,032 cases have been registered in the country.

It is also reported that over the past day, 571 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection and 6 deaths were recorded. 79 people recovered.

In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 26 322, deaths - 301, recovered - 5 773.





