Day of media marked in Kazakhstan

picture from open sources

Day of mass media workers is marked today in Kazakhstan. The official date of the holiday was approved by the Government resolution in 2019.





Journalists, cameramen, editors and other workers of print media, Internet media, TV channels and radio stations celebrate their professional holiday today.





Initially, the date of the professional holiday of mass media workers in independent Kazakhstan was unofficial. Until 1997, May 10the was the Day of Journalism.





Then it was June 28. On this day, the first Law "On the Mass Media" was adopted, which was called the Law of the Kazakh SSR "On the Press and Other Mass Media". The holiday was named the Day of Press, Radio and Television and was marked until 2012, traditionally on the last Sunday of June.





By the decree of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev dated October 20, 2011, its celebration was set for June 28, and the holiday also received a new name - the Day of Communications and Information Workers.





On June 24, 2019, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to register the professional holiday of the country's journalists.





Thus, by the Government resolution, the Day of Mass Media Workers in Kazakhstan was established on June 28.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.