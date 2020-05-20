Days of Almaty Culture will be held in Astana within the framework of EXPO-2017

Almaty. 6 June. Kazakhstan Today - Within the framework of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, Days of Almaty Culture will be held in Astana on June 11-19, where more than 400 people will take part in this event, including Kazakh pop stars, artisans, creative groups and many others, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The grand opening ceremony "Makhabatpen, Almatydan!" - "From Almaty with love" will take place on June 11th, in Central Concert Hall "Kazakhstan", which will involve Kazakh pop stars Roza Rymbayeva, Kayrat Nurtas, Madina Arappayeva, Madina Sadvakasova, Aikyn, Luina, groups "Dos-Mukasan", "Renzo", "Ayumi", "Kesh'u", "Zhigitter", duo "Saryn", ensemble "Saltanat", the winners of the "Bala dausy" children's contest and others, as reported in press-service of Almaty Mayor.



From June 12 to June 16, twice a day, at the Kazakh music and drama theater named after K. Kuanyshbaev, the troupe of the State Puppet Theater of Almaty will present its best performances: "Kulynshak pen Boltirik" and "Merry Bears" in Kazakh and Russian.



June 16-17 in the theater "Zhastar" will be held a concert program "Askaktray ber, kazaktyn azdy ayeni" of theater of traditional art "Alatau".



From 11 to 19 June there will be an exhibition-fair "Ethnoauyl Almaty", in which fifty of the best artists and craftsmen will present their works and arrange master classes. On June 17, from 11.00 am, the concert program of the folklore and ethnographic ensemble "Sazgen Sazy" will be presented to the visitors of the exhibition.



The festive events will end on June 18 with a gala concert "Askar Tauly of Almaty!" in the amphitheater on the territory of the International Specialized Exhibition "Astana EXPO-2017". Asylbek Ensepov, Yerbolat Shaldybekov, Ramazan Stamgaziyev, Beibit Musayev, Edil Kusainov, Gaziza Gabdakhimova, Sholpan Darzhanova, Saule Zhumabai, Azamat Askarov, groups "Ulytau", "Art Dala", "Alashuly", ensembles "Zhetigen", "Sazgen sazy", "Saltanat", dombra players N. Ashirova, theater "Arlan" and others will participate in the concert.



Recall, in the message of the President of Kazakhstan to the people, the tasks of studying and preserving the historical and cultural heritage were identified as important. The state program "Cultural Heritage", developed at the initiative of the head of state, has been intended to make a breakthrough in the study, preservation and use of the historical and cultural heritage. The objectives of the program included: the study, restoration and preservation of the historical and cultural heritage of the country, the revival of historical and cultural traditions, propaganda of the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan abroad.



