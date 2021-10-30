Система Orphus

Days of Kazakhstan Tourism held at EXPO 2020 Dubai

29.10.2021, 12:51 3754
Days of Kazakhstan Tourism held at EXPO 2020 Dubai
Tourism National Company organized the Days of Kazakhstan Tourism at the nation al pavilion at the now-running EXPO 2020 Dubai international exhibition, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reports.
 
All those present admired the atmosphere created there. Sazgen sazy folklore and ethnographic ensemble performed national kyuis and world hits on national instruments. The tourists were also impressed by the World Painting unique project. All those willing may paint on the canvas there which is purposed to bring people together around the common idea – to reflect preservation of four elements on earth. 150,000 people are expected to take part in the project to turn it into the largest art object.

Besides, an exhibition of well-known artist and activist of the anti-nuclear movement Karipbek Kuyukov took place there. His works are devoted to the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk testing ground.

An investment roundtable on tourist industry projects was held there for large UAE companies, holdings and investment funds. It was organized with support of Kazakh Embassy in the UAE, Kazakh Tourism, Kazakh Invest, KIDF, Samruk Kazyna. The investors were interested most in the Aktau resort tourism projects and mountain skiing projects in Almaty region.

Kazakh Tourism also held a B2B roundtable for Kazakhstani and UAE tour operators. Big UAE tour operators confirmed readiness to collaborate and increase tourist flow between the two countries. The corresponding memos were signed.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 int’l tournament takes place in Nur-Sultan

29.10.2021, 19:46 66502
Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 int’l tournament takes place in Nur-Sultan
The International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 is taking place in Nur-Sultan city
 
The tournament runs on October 28-31 at Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. It brough together over 100 athletes from 20 countries.
 
Kazakhstan is represented by Rakhat Bralin, Mikhail Shaidorov, and Diyas Zhirenbayev in the men’s singles, whereas Anastasiya Lobanova, Yasmina Tekik in women’s singles.
 
Figure skaters Gaukhar Nauryzova and Boyansangur Datiyev, Maksin Uezerbi and Temirlan Yerzhanov represent Kazakhstan in pair skating.
 
Russian figure skater Petr Gumennik takes the lead after the short program of the International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021. Russian Mark Kondratiuk is second and Mihhail Selevko of Estonia is third.
 
Belarusian Viktoriia Safonova skated to the lead in the women’s short program. Ukrainian Anastasiia Shabotova is second, followed by Azerbaijani Ekaterina Ryabova.
 
Source: Kazinform

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-11

29.10.2021, 18:10 63100

Beijing started rolling out COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for children aged between 3 and 11 in the Chinese capital.

Children who have been infected with COVID-19 can receive the vaccine jab six months after the infection.

As of Wednesday, over 20.47 million people in Beijing had completed their vaccination against COVID-19. A total of 42.5 million vaccine jabs had been administered in the city.

Bejing has, so far, reported a total of 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.

Source: Xinhua

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Caspian Sea shallowing in Kazakhstan

29.10.2021, 16:04 64477
Caspian Sea shallowing in Kazakhstan
Images | wikiway.com
The Caspian Sea is shallowing in Kazakhstan, Lada reports.
 

The sea has become shallow in the area of the Kenderli base, which is located 210 kilometers from Aktau. The author of the video walks along the floating pier and shows how the sea is "drying up", the report says.

 
The pier used to be always in the water. Now at the end of the dock there is a boat aground.
 
Earlier, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported that the sea level had already dropped by 1.4 meters and will continue to fall.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read