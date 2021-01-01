Days off in Kazakhstan in 2021

In 2021, taking into account holidays and weekends, Kazakhstanis will rest 121 days, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The country celebrates one national holiday every year - Independence Day - from December 16 to 17 and 7 public holidays. These include:

- New Year - January 1-2;

- International Women's Day - March 8;

- Nauryz - March 21-23;

- Unity of the people of Kazakhstan - May 1;

- Defender Day - May 7;

- Victory Day - May 9;

- Capital Day - July 6;

- Constitution Day - August 30;

- Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - December 1.

So, in January, Kazakhstanis will have 4 days off: January 1, 2 for the New Year celebration. Since January 2 falls on Saturday, the day off is postponed to Monday January 4. January 7 is another day off for Orthodox Christmas.

Most of the days off are in spring - 33 days together with weekends.

These are: March 8, and Nauryz, which is celebrated from March 21 to 23. Due to the fact that the first holiday of Nauryz falls on Sunday, the day off is put off to March 24.

In May, Kazakhstanis will rest another 13 days, with holidays and weekends taken together. In May there are 3 public holidays: May 1 - Day of the Unity of the People of Kazakhstan, May 7 - Defender of the Fatherland Day and May 9 - Victory Day. And since the two holidays fall on weekends, rest transfers are scheduled: from Saturday, May 1 to Monday May 3, and from Sunday May 9 to Monday, May 10.

In July, on the occasion of the Day of the Capital, Kazakhstanis will have 3 days of rest - 4, 5 and 6 July. And Muslims will celebrate Kurban Ait in 2021 on July 20.

Constitution Day is celebrated on August 30. With a five-day working week, Kazakhstanis will also be able to rest for 3 days in a row - August 28, 29 and 30.

In December next year, the days off are December 1, the Day of the First President, as well as December 16 and 17 - the country's Independence Day. Taking into account the five-day working week, citizens of Kazakhstan will rest for 4 days in a row - on December 16, 17, 18 and 19, and will go to work only on the 20th.

