Days off in Kazakhstan in May

In May, Kazakhstanis will have 13 days of rest together with holidays and weekends.
This month, 3 public holidays are celebrated: May 1 - Day of Kazakhstan People’s Unity, May 7 - Defender of the Fatherland Day and May 9 - Victory Day.
And since two holidays fall on weekends, days of rest are to be transferred: from Saturday, May 1 to Monday, May 3, and from Sunday May 9 to Monday, May 10.
In general, this spring the number of days off, including holidays, is 33 days.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.