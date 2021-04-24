Days off in Kazakhstan in May

In May 2021, Kazakhstanis will have 13 days off.





In May, Kazakhstanis will have 13 days of rest together with holidays and weekends.





This month, 3 public holidays are celebrated: May 1 - Day of Kazakhstan People’s Unity, May 7 - Defender of the Fatherland Day and May 9 - Victory Day.





And since two holidays fall on weekends, days of rest are to be transferred: from Saturday, May 1 to Monday, May 3, and from Sunday May 9 to Monday, May 10.





In general, this spring the number of days off, including holidays, is 33 days.













