Images | open sources

In total, there are 121 days off in 2021. The country celebrates one national holiday every year - Independence Day - from December 16 to 17 and 7 public holidays. But there are no holidays in September.





However, with a five-day working week, September has 22 working days and 8 days off. With a six-day week, Kazakhstanis will work 26 days and rest 4 days.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.