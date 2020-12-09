Система Orphus

Days off in Kazakhstan on New Year and Xma

07.12.2020 2971
Days off on the New Year and Christmas in Kazakhstan became known.

Official holidays in January 2021 will be: January 1, 2 (New Year) and January 7 (Christmas).

January 2 falls on Saturday, so the day off is transferred to January 4. It follows that Kazakhstanis will rest on January 1,2,3 and 4, but only with a five-day working week. With a six-day working week, January 1, 2 and 3 will be days off, and January 4 will be a work day. It should be noted that December 31 is a work day.

January 7 (Tuesday) will be a day off for all Kazakhstanis (five days / six days).

Source: kazpravda.kz


 
