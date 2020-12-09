Days off in Kazakhstan on New Year and Xma

Days off on the New Year and Christmas in Kazakhstan became known.





Official holidays in January 2021 will be: January 1, 2 (New Year) and January 7 (Christmas).





January 2 falls on Saturday, so the day off is transferred to January 4. It follows that Kazakhstanis will rest on January 1,2,3 and 4, but only with a five-day working week. With a six-day working week, January 1, 2 and 3 will be days off, and January 4 will be a work day. It should be noted that December 31 is a work day.





January 7 (Tuesday) will be a day off for all Kazakhstanis (five days / six days).













