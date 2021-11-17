Система Orphus

Death rate caused by COVID-19 decreased 2.4 times over the past two months in Kazakhstan

16.11.2021, 15:02 42850
Images | open sources
Mortality rate caused by coronavirus in Kazakhstan has decreased 2.4 times over the past two months, Health Minister Alexey Tsoi said.
 

The incidence rate has decreased by 23% over the past two weeks in Kazakhstan. According to the world ranking of 222 states, Kazakhstan is ranked 105th on morbidity rate, and 101st on mortality rate. Over the past two months, the incidence rate has decreased by 3.8 times, mortality rate - by 2.4 times," Tsoi said.

 
He noted that vaccination coverage in Kazakhstan makes 41.5% of the population.

Source: KazTAG


 
Population of Kazakhstan increased by more than 253 thousand over the year

17.11.2021, 14:22 7615
The population of Kazakhstan has increased by more than 253 thousand over the year, the statistics agency reports.
 

Compared to October 1, 2020, the population has increased by 253.4 thousand people or 1.3%," the report says.

 
As of October 1, 2021, the population was 19,062.6 thousand people, including urban - 11,303.6 thousand (59.3%), rural - 7,759 thousand (40.7%) people.
 
Dolphinariums, aquariums and contact zoos to be banned in Kazakhstan

17.11.2021, 13:00 6859
Images | kafanews.com
Co-financing of private shelters for homeless animals from the budgets of local executive bodies, a ban on dolphinariums, aquariums and contact zoos will be introduced in Kazakhstan - such norms were introduced by the deputies to the draft law "On Responsible Treatment of Animals", approved at the plenary meeting of the Majilis.
 
As noted by the deputy Andrei Milyutin, during the preparation of the bill for the second reading, amendments were made aimed at clarifying the cases in which the treatment of animals would not be cruel treatment, co-financing of private animal shelters by local executive bodies, the introduction of a ban on walking pets requiring special responsibility, to persons under 16 years of age.
 
The amendments also stipulate the responsibility of pet owners to comply with sanitary standards in their maintenance and introduction of the competence of local executive bodies to develop rules for keeping pets, vaccinate and sterilize stray animals at the expense of the state budget, as well as other sources not prohibited by the legislation of the republic.
 
In addition, in order to support socially vulnerable segments of the population, the deputies proposed to register pets belonging to this category of citizens at the expense of budget funds.
 

During the discussion of the bill, the proposals of animal rights defenders to impose a ban on the creation and operation of mobile menageries, animal exhibitions, dolphinariums, aquariums and contact zoos were also taken into account. This provision will have a delayed period in order to provide the owners of these organizations with time to carry out procedures for liquidation or reorganization of their business. Also, the deputies introduced clarifying norms that the use of animals for participation in sports events in national sports will be carried out in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Physical Culture and Sports," the deputy explained.

 
Also, in order to strengthen the principles of humane treatment of animals, amendments have been developed to organize work to educate population of a moral and humane attitude towards animals.
 

These norms are proposed to be implemented in several ways. This includes informing the population about the legislation in the field of responsible treatment of animals, teaching a bioethics course or conducting extracurricular activities on humane treatment of animals in the education system. This includes holding exhibitions, seminars and other events," Andrei Milyutin added.

 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
Kazakhstan prepared decree on paid vaccination by Pfizer

16.11.2021, 16:05 47683
Images | open sources
The Government of Kazakhstan has developed a draft resolution on the possibility of paid vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine, Minister of Health Alexey Tsoi said.
 

According to the instruction of the interdepartmental commission to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, a draft government decree has been developed on the possibility of selling the vaccine against COVID-19 Comirnaty Pfizer on the commercial market to vaccinate the population of the republic on a paid basis," the report says.

 
In his words, 1313 children, 247 pregnant and lactating women have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine to date.
 
Source: KazTAG
 
