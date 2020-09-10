Death toll caused by pneumonia wit COVID-19 signs reached 315 in Kazakhstan

315, The death toll caused by pneumonia with signs of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has reached KazTAG reports refferion to the Ministry of Health Care of Kazakhstan.

Over the past day, 16 cases of the disease have been recorded, one case with a lethal outcome. 217 people have recovered," reads the report.

From August 1 to September 8, 2020, 27 778 cases were registered, 315 have died, in total - 6 176 people have recovered.

Over the last week from August 31 to September 6 Kazakhstan confirmed 46 more deaths from coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Seven people died in Nur-Sultan, 4 in Almaty, 6 in Akmola region, 6 in Almaty region, 1in Atyrau region, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 8 in Karaganda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in North Kazakhstan taking the country’s coronavirus death toll to 1,634.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 33 in Nur-Sultan city, 48 in Almaty city, 18 in Atyrau region, 65 in East Kazakhstan region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 34 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 7 in Kostanay region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 20 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 99,893.

64 people. The operational headquarters of the State Commission reported on the epidemiological situation with coronavirus in the country at 00:00 on September 8, In Kazakhstan, the number of people infected with CVI increased by anotherpeople. The operational headquarters of the State Commission reported on the epidemiological situation with coronavirus in the country at 00:00 on September 8, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Over the past day, 64 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan," the information says.

By regions: Nur-Sultan - 2, Almaty - 8, Akmola region - 3, Almaty region - 1, Atyrau region - 3, East Kazakhstan region - 17, Zhambyl region - 4, West Kazakhstan region - 7, Karaganda region - 6, Kostanay region - 2, Pavlodar region - 2, North Kazakhstan region - 5, Turkestan region – 4. In total, 106 425 cases were registered in the country.

Flu vaccination started in Nur-Sultan: who can be vaccinated for free

Influenza vaccination has begun in the capital. The city akimat explained who can be vaccinated for free, Kazpravda.kz reports.

According to the Nur-Sultan akimat, 110 thousand doses of the vaccine have been purchased this year to vaccinate the capital's population against influenza. Vaccinations are made in polyclinics at the place of attachment.

As noted in the public health department, the following categories can get the vaccine free of charge: children under 18 with chronic diseases; medical workers; pregnant women (2-3 trimesters of pregnancy); persons in closed institutions (children's home, orphanage, boarding school); disabled adults and children with chronic diseases; seniors over 60 years old.

Annual mass immunization against influenza in Kazakhstan is carried out in order to reduce the epidemic spread of influenza, deaths and complications.

In addition, experts pay attention to the fact that there is a group of people for whom vaccination is contraindicated.

The points for vaccination on a paid basis will be determined by the Nur-Sultan Department of Control of Quality and Safety of Goods and Services. The price and start of vaccination will be announced later.

