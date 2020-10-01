Death toll caused by pneumonia with signs of coronavirus reached 351 in Kazakhstan

The death toll caused by pneumonia with the signs of COVID-19 has reached 351, KAZTAG reports reffering to the Ministry of Health Care.

10 new cases have been recorded within the past day, one case has been lethal. 16 people have recovered," reads the report.

32 500 cases have been recorded since August 1, 351 lethal cases, 27 073 people have recovered.





Data on COVID-19 per day in Kazakhstan announced





8 cases of CVI were registered in Kazakhstan per day (September 29), Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.





Over the past day, 58 patients with positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan," the message says.





By regions:





- Nur-Sultan - 6;





- Almaty - 5;





- Shymkent - 1;





- Akmola region - 2;





- Almaty region - 2;





- Atyrau region - 1;





- East Kazakhstan region - 21;





- West Kazakhstan region - 2;





- Karaganda region - 4;





- Kostanay region - 3;





- Pavlodar region - 6;





- North Kazakhstan region - 5.





In total, 107,833 cases were registered in the country.





Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 69 people have recovered from coronavirus infection.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.