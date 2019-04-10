Defender of the Fatherland Day to be a public holiday in Kazakhstan

Astana. October 4. Kazakhstan Today - Today the Senate at the plenary meeting adopted the Law "On Amendments to the Law of Republic of Kazakhstan "On Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan ", Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The purpose of the bill is to create conditions for the moral education of the younger generation of the country and strengthen the continuity between generations of Kazakhstan, increasing the prestige and image of the armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the country and abroad, as well as raising the status of Defender of the Fatherland," the Committee on social and cultural development of the Senate noted in a statement.



In this regard, the bill provides the establishment of May 7 as a public holiday in Kazakhstan - Defender of the Fatherland Day.



