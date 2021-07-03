Demand for vaccination against coronavirus has increased in Kazakhstan

The demand for vaccination against coronavirus infection has increased in Kazakhstan, said Ainagul Kuatbayeva, chairperson of the National Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Over the past day, more than 88 thousand people received the first component, and more than 46 thousand people received the second component. According to the latest data, the first component was received by 3 335 172 people, and the second component by 2 596 000 people. At the same time, the number of hospitalized patients in critical condition makes 596 people, while 67 people are on ling ventilators," she informed.

Also, the deputy chairman told why it was recommended to vaccinate those who had been ill with coronavirus only three months later.

Based on the latest scientific data, due to the fact that the likelihood of re-infection with coronavirus after three months is high, changes were made and a new decree of the chief sanitary doctor was published. According to which, those who have had coronavirus are recommended to be vaccinated in three months," she said.





















