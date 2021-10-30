Система Orphus

Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 int’l tournament takes place in Nur-Sultan

29.10.2021, 19:46 66502
The International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 is taking place in Nur-Sultan city
 
The tournament runs on October 28-31 at Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. It brough together over 100 athletes from 20 countries.
 
Kazakhstan is represented by Rakhat Bralin, Mikhail Shaidorov, and Diyas Zhirenbayev in the men’s singles, whereas Anastasiya Lobanova, Yasmina Tekik in women’s singles.
 
Figure skaters Gaukhar Nauryzova and Boyansangur Datiyev, Maksin Uezerbi and Temirlan Yerzhanov represent Kazakhstan in pair skating.
 
Russian figure skater Petr Gumennik takes the lead after the short program of the International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021. Russian Mark Kondratiuk is second and Mihhail Selevko of Estonia is third.
 
Belarusian Viktoriia Safonova skated to the lead in the women’s short program. Ukrainian Anastasiia Shabotova is second, followed by Azerbaijani Ekaterina Ryabova.
 
Source: Kazinform

 
