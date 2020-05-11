Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar arrives in Maktaaral district

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with residents of the flooded villages and delivered them a message from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The president of Kazakhstan said that not one of the affected residents will be left without help. Therefore, I ask you for your understanding. The government will provide all necessary assistance. The president instructed to provide all kinds of financial assistance to the residents of villages flooded due to the disruption of the reservoir in Uzbekistan," said Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

Note, the Government Commission has been created under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. The working group, which included Akim of Turkistan region Umirzak Shukeyev and heads of central and local executive bodies, met with residents of the villages of Zhana Turmys, Zhenis, Firdausi, Orgebas, Dostyk.

The commission will rapidly calculate the damage caused. First of all, residential buildings will be restored. In addition, engineering, transport and social infrastructure will be restored.

Members of the commission also met with representatives of Uzbekistan who delivered special equipment. About 50 pieces of equipment were brought to clean the flooded villages from the neighboring state.













