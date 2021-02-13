Detention of a judge of Supreme Court of Kazakhstan officially confirmed, one more judge was detained

The detention of the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan has been officially confirmed, another judge has been detained.

The Agency for Combating Corruption of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Internal Security Service of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan have held joint events for a certain period of time. As a result, the judge of the Supreme Court was detained red-handed while receiving a large sum of money on February 11 in Nur-Sultan. The money was transferred for the assistance rendered to him during his work in the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan in transferring a judge of the district court of the Turkestan region from one court to another. At the same time in Turkestan, a judge of a district court was detained for transferring funds," reads the report.













