Digest: Kazakhstan reports 1,573 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

Images | open sources
157 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 231 in Almaty, 21 in Shymkent, 134 in Akmola region, 25 in Aktobe region, 137 in Almaty region, 24 in Atyrau region, 102 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in Zhambyl region, 35 in West Kazakhstan, 142 in Karaganda region, 112 in Kostanay region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 17 in Mangistau region, 230 in Pavlodar region, 140 in North Kazakhstan, 15 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 929,784.
50,923 people are still being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of October 25, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.
Out of which 9,004 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 41,919 are treated at home. 636 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 160 in extremely critical conditions, while 110 are on life support.
Coronavirus kills 24 more in last 24 hours
The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its official coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia related death rates, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.
20 patients with positive COVID-19 tests and 4 more with negative PCR tests and COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms died the countrywide as of October 23.
Source: Kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.