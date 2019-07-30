Dimash in priority of my work today – Igor Krutoy

People’s Artist of Russia, composer Igor Krutoy announced his plans about his work with Kazakh-born talent Dimash Kudaibergen.

According to Igor Krutoy, Dimash will perform at his jubilee evening at the Barclays Center in New York on October 26. "Dimash will sing a block of 5-6 successful songs .Several new songs are underway," he said and noted that "Dimash is in priority of his work today".

The number of Dimash’s fans is phenomenal. His songs garner from 2mln to 10mln views just in a night. I have never seen such a thing before," the musician said.

Dimash will also perform at the New Wave Festival in Sochi in late August and will participate in Igor Krutoy’s jubilee concerts in New York, Moscow and Dusseldorf in autumn. On November 3, he will sing a duet with Lara Fabian in Moscow.

Recall that on July 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Dimash with II degree Dostyk Order.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.