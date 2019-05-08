Dimash Kudaibergen among 100 Most handsome faces of 2018

TC Candler announced its annual independent critics' list of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2018, in which Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen ranked 90th, INA Kazinform reports.





In 2017 list, Dimash Kudaibergen took the 76th position. The list includes professional models, many singers, athletes, and actors. American actor Leonardo DiCaprio opens this year's list, taking 100th place, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi ranks 98th, American actor Chris Evans - 94th, British singer Zayn Malik - 85th place, actor Dwayne Johnson - 81st, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, well-known for playing the role of Thor, - 74th. Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo - 72nd, American actor Chris Pine - 69th. French footballer Antoine Griezmann - 61st, Kit Harington - 57th, British actor Jamie Dornan - 50th, American actor Zac Efron - 42nd, South Korean singer Kim Mingyu - 32nd, Korean singer Park Ji-min - 25th, Turkish singer Cagatay Ulusoy - 23rd, Russian singer and footballer Alexey Vorobyov - 14th, and footballer David Beckham - 13rd.





American singer Idris Elba, singer of the South Korean boy band BTS Jeon Jung-kook rank among the three most handsome people of 2018. American actor Jason Momoa famous for his role in the American action drama series Baywatch and Game of Thrones.









