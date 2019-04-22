Dimash Kudaibergen gives stunning performance in Tashkent

Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen gave a stunning performance at the inauguration ceremony of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

Kudaibergen surprised the audience by singing his rendition of French hit song SOS d'un terrien en detresse.

Recall that the concert was held with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Performing at the event were People's Artist of USSR and KazSSr Alibek Dnishev, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhojayeva and many other well-known Kazakhstani singers.

The ceremony was aired live by Ozbekiston 24 TV Channel.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.