Dimash Kudaibergen’s new MV premieres on MTV USA

Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen’s Qairan Elim in the Kazakh language has debuted on MTV USA.

The new video clip by the world renowned crooner was aired during MTV’s Friday Livestream making Dimash the first artist from Kazakhstan to appear on MTV.

