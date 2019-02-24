Dimash Kudaibergen shares his plans for the future after arriving in Astana

Having presented his solo concert called "Arnau" taking place in this summer in Astana, Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen talked about his plans and joint work with Russian composer Igor Krutoy at a press conference held at a new building of the Central Communications Service.

To the question of journalists regarding with which renowned artists Dimash Kudaibergen would like to cooperate in the future, the singer has answered that it is very important to him to cooperate with good composers.

Very good composers follow me throughout my career. Let’s mention that I’m cooperating in tandem with composer Igor Krutoy. He is famous for his work with singers like Luciano Pavarotti, Lara Fabian, Andrea Bocelli, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Anna Netrebko," said Dimash Kudaibergen, adding that he has songs written by the Russian composer.

He has also singled out his joint work with American composer Walter Afanasieff, who is the author of the soundtrack for the film Titanic.

I want to come up with ready and completed songs. Therefore, I think and revise a thousand times before a song is created, presented on stage. All the songs I perform on stage not only felt by composers but also by me. And it is not easy to present such songs as they should be found. I want to come up with such songs as they are being created. My first album is coming out soon," said Dimash Kudaibergen.

In addition, the Kazakh singer has noted that he plans to shoot a clip for the song The Love of Tired Swans in the near future.

We, Kazakhs, are a superstitious people and prefer keeping future projects off. Nevertheless, we plan to shoot a clip for the song The Love of Tired Swans by Igor Krutoy as well as clips for songs by American composers," said Dimash.

