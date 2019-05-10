Dimash Kudaibergen to hold his first solo concert in London

Dimash Kudaibergen will perform his first solo concert in London during the celebration of the Days of Kazakhstan's Culture in Britain. It was shared by Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly on Facebook.





A show with a very symbolic name - DQ, will be held on November 19 in one of the prestigious concert halls of London - Royal Festival Hall. It starts at 19.00. London spectators will be first to visit the young signer's new concert programme, that includes the old hits and new songs!





Dimash's every performance results in an ample response in the world and interest among billions. Everyone can witness such a truly world show, including his fans, from any part of the world, all you need to do is sign up on www.BiletiAstana.kz" reads the post.





After the registration, one receives his personal RSVP badge for Dimash's concert in London. The registration is not free. All money earned will go to support young talented guys from Kazakhstan to take part in prestigious international contests.





The young singer is famous not only for his extraordinary vocal gift but also for his active social attitude towards talented children and youth from his Homeland, thus Dimash Kudaibergen became the symbol of new modern Kazakhstan," Mukhamediuly shared on Facebook.









