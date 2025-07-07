04.07.2025, 23:57 23396
Dimash Qudaibergen to perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi
On July 4, 2025, Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, Dimashnews reports.
At Noi Bai Airport, the Kazakhstani artist was warmly welcomed by fans from the local fan club. One of the Vietnamese Dears even greeted Dimash in Kazakh.
According to tradition, the welcome was filled with flowers, autographs, and heartfelt emotions: both for the artist and for the Dears meeting him for the first time on Vietnamese soil.
On July 6, Dimash will perform alongside Plácido Domingo and Kristine Opolais on the stage of the Ho Guom Theatre, accompanied by the Sun Symphony Orchestra.
The concert is being held in celebration of the second anniversary of the Ho Guom Theatre - one of the newest cultural landmarks of Vietnam’s capital.
New direct air route links China's Xi'an with Kazakhstan's Shymkent
A new direct flight route connecting Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, was launched Thursday, Xinhua reports.
Operated by Kazakhstan's Scat Airlines, the inaugural flight departed Xi'an at 2:47 a.m. Beijing time, arriving in Shymkent at 4:50 a.m. local time.
Xi'an airport reported significant growth in its Central Asian traffic this year, handling over 78,000 passenger trips and 700 flights in the first half alone, up 40 percent and 19 percent year on year, respectively.
Previously taking at least 12 hours via connections, the travel time between the historically linked and economically close Belt and Road cities has been significantly slashed to five hours.
This route enhances Xi'an airport's role as a regional aviation hub and expands the "air bridge" between China and Central Asia. The airport now operates 58 international passenger routes, including 18 weekly flights to Central Asian nations.
AI chatbots mimic empathy - emotional AI needs boundaries
The rapid rise of chatbots that mimic conversations with famous actors or sci-fi characters is raising growing concerns about their impact on users’ mental health. Experts are particularly worried about how such systems might affect emotionally vulnerable people, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Nature.
Modern large language models (LLMs) have made interactions with AI feel surprisingly natural. Apps like Replika and Character.ai are gaining popularity among young people, letting them chat with AI versions of their favorite fictional or real-life figures. However, as neuroscientist Ziv Ben-Zion notes in an article for Nature, people react even to the smallest emotional cues, despite knowing they’re interacting with a program.
This sense of "human-likeness" comes from the fact that AI is trained on vast amounts of emotionally rich language. Its responses sound convincingly natural not because it understands emotions, but because it mimics the patterns of human speech.
Ben-Zion’s research showed that ChatGPT scored higher on anxiety scales after being prompted with emotionally intense tasks, such as describing traumatic events like car accidents or ambushes.
However, calming prompts related to meditation or imagining sunsets did lower these anxiety scores, though not back to baseline. As researchers emphasize, these are not real feelings, but when a chatbot responds with apparent empathy or distress, users can easily perceive it as genuine.
Such imitation of empathy can have serious consequences. In Belgium in 2023, a man died by suicide after six weeks of conversations with a chatbot that allegedly encouraged suicidal thoughts, suggesting his death could help save the planet from climate change and that death would lead to a "life in paradise together." In 2024, a Spanish-Dutch artist married a holographic AI after five years of cohabitation. Back in 2018, a Japanese man wed a virtual character, only to lose contact with her when the software became obsolete.
To prevent tragedies like these, Ziv Ben-Zion proposes four key safeguards for emotionally responsive AI:
Clear identification. Chatbots should continuously remind users that they are programs, not humans, and cannot replace real human support.
Monitoring psychological state. If a user shows signs of severe anxiety, hopelessness, or aggression, the system should pause and suggest professional help.
Strict conversational boundaries. AI should not simulate romantic intimacy or engage in conversations about death, suicide, or metaphysical topics.
Regular audits and reviews. Developers should involve psychologists, ethicists, and human-AI interaction specialists to assess chatbot safety.
Ben-Zion notes that the technical groundwork for these safeguards already exists; what remains is to enforce them through legislation. He emphasizes that AI’s emotional influence is not a bug, but a built-in feature that requires clear limits.
Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana
Drones will help police track down vehicles listed in wanted bulletins, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Integrating the system with unmanned aerial vehicles will reportedly allow for real-time detection of offenders, debtors, and individuals avoiding alimony payments. The data will be instantly transmitted to police officers’ tablets, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.
Drones are becoming an essential part of our country’s digital infrastructure. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and society as a whole. Currently, drones are used to monitor natural events and maintain public order. Kazakhtelecom is actively working on projects to integrate drones into urban video surveillance and forest monitoring systems, allowing for early fire detection through digital technology. The potential applications for drones across different sectors will continue to expand," said Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin.
The project could be expanded and rolled out to other regions as well, pending positive results.
Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub
Telegram has officially received the status of a member of Astana Hub, the leading innovation cluster in Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing Astana Hub.
Today, Telegram is one of the five most downloaded applications in the world and has more than a billion active users per month. It is an independent technology platform focused on speed, scalability, stability and data protection," the organization’s website reads.
In addition to that, the web applications built into Telegram - Mini Apps - allow the creation of services, marketplaces and games that attract more than 500 million users monthly.
In 2024, the internal currency Telegram Stars was launched, which application developers can convert into Toncoin. The platform consistently follows the principles of digital security: no personal data is required during registration, the source code is open, and encryption protocols are available for audit," the hub said.
In June 2024, Telegram founder Pavel Durov came to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. During his trip, he toured Astana Hub to explore its infrastructure, IT company support programs, and the potential of the local market. As a result of the visit, a Telegram office was later opened at Astana Hub.
Joining the Astana Hub ecosystem opens up new opportunities for Telegram for joint projects, exchange of experience and development of digital products in both the domestic and global markets," Astana Hub noted.
Kyrgyzstan to launch Almaty-Issyk Kul flights
Kyrgyz Asman Airlines will operate a flight to connect Almaty and Issyk Kul starting from June 27, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
It will perform flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
In addition, Kazakh Fly Arystan will also launch the direct flight en route Almaty - Issyk Kul on Thursdays and Sundays.
Four regular Almaty - Issyk Kul passenger flights a week will be operated this summer season, it said in a statement.
The new flights will contribute to further development of tourism, trade and economic and business cooperation between the two nations.
As earlier reported, China’s China Southern Airlines launched a new international route from Guangzhou to Almaty on June 25.
A month ago, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (Сentrum Air) launched flights en route Tashkent-Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays.
Kazakhstan to vaccinate boys against HPV since 2026
Kazakhstan will vaccinate boys against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) since 2026, Vice Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev told a briefing at the Kazakh Senate.
He reminded Kazakhstan began vaccinating girls against Human Papillomavirus since last year to protect them from cancer diseases, including cervical cancer.
He said the issue regarding vaccination of boys against HPV has been submitted for consideration.
As earlier reported, the second HPV dose vaccination is underway in Kazakhstan. As of now, nearly 140,000 girls were administered the vaccine.
Air Astana unveils Middle East flights status for June 25
Air Astana plans to resume flights to the Middle Eastern countries starting June 25, 2025, provided that there is official announcement of a ceasefire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the airline’s press service.
In case of further escalation of the conflict, the flights to the Middle East will be cancelled from June 25.
Flights to Dubai and Doha from Almaty are scheduled to depart with a delay, the company says. Passengers are requested to monitor flight status on the airline’s official website.
Air Astana continues to monitor the situation and assures passengers that safety remains its top priority.
Contacts:
+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)
+7 7172 584477 (24/7)
+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)
Flight delay hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
Kazakh air carriers suspend flights to Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict
Kazakhstani air companies canceled flights to the cities of Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Transport Ministry.
As of 09:00 am. on June 24, 2025, several countries imposed restrictions or fully closed their airspace for civil aviation due to the escalation of the military and political situation in the Middle East.
Threats of weapon use, navigation system glitches, heightened air defense activity and high risks for civil aviation operations forced to take these measures.
Largest international airlines such as Air France-KLM, United, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Air Canada also canceled or suspended flights to Dubai, Doha and Riyadh.
As of June 24, 2025 Air Astana canceled Dubai-Astana (KC205/206), Dubai-Almaty (C897/898), and Doha-Shymkent (KC551/552) flights, while SCAT canceled Doha-Astana (DV5250/5251) and Doha-Almaty (DV5245/5246) flights.
Qatar Airways also canceled Doha-Almaty (QR389/390; QR391/392) flights.
Air Astana launched help.airastana.com hotline at the following numbers:
+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)
+7 7172 584477 (24/7)
+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)
+7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
Contacts of SCAT air company:
+7 (725-29) 9-88-80
+7 (701-73) 8-25-76
Passengers may also contact the Operational center of the Kazakh Aviation Administration at +7 (717-27) 9-82-15
