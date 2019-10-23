Dimash to give solo concert in Kiev

Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen will give a solo concert next March 11 in Kiev.

The ticket sales start on October 21. The tickets are to be available via the concert.ua official website.

The concert will take place at the Sports Palace of Kiev.

The ticket pricing starts at UAH 700 (appr. KZT 10, 962), the singer’s Instagram account reads.

