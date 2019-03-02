DNA destructing element found in Dizzy drinks - Kazakh Health Ministry

Sodium benzoate is found in Dizzy energy drinks, BNews.kz correspondent has learnt from the Public Health Protection Committee of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





It is reported that as part of the inspection of trade facilities in the Mangystau region, non-alcoholic energy drinks of the Russian producer Dal OOO were detected, exceeding the content of the sodium benzoate food additive (E211) serving as a preservative for long-term food storage.





Thus, according to data of laboratory researches carried out by the Committee’s expertise centres, the excess of sodium benzoate content is established in the following non-alcoholic tonic energy carbonated drinks: "Dizzy original" - 189.4 mg/l and "Dizzy lemon energy" - 164.0 mg/l.





The above-mentioned batch of products was withdrawn from the sale of trade objects, administrative measures were taken on the supplier to withdraw goods from trading facilities.





Besides, the Committee has sent a notification to the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Rospotrebnadzor on taking the enhanced laboratory control of the products of these producers.





The main danger to humans is food additive E211 (sodium benzoate), which can damage DNA fragments, which means that by abusing drinks containing E211 today, tomorrow you are harming future generations. It is not recommended to eat foods and drinks that contain benzoate sodium during pregnancy. Also, sodium benzoate can provoke allergic reactions when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance. Some people may have mild symptoms that include localized itching, coughing, redness, rash, swelling. Also, sodium benzoate is able to accumulate in the body, which in itself is dangerous, especially for teenagers, " the Committee warned.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.