Dolphinariums, aquariums and contact zoos to be banned in Kazakhstan

Co-financing of private shelters for homeless animals from the budgets of local executive bodies, a ban on dolphinariums, aquariums and contact zoos will be introduced in Kazakhstan - such norms were introduced by the deputies to the draft law "On Responsible Treatment of Animals", approved at the plenary meeting of the Majilis.

As noted by the deputy Andrei Milyutin, during the preparation of the bill for the second reading, amendments were made aimed at clarifying the cases in which the treatment of animals would not be cruel treatment, co-financing of private animal shelters by local executive bodies, the introduction of a ban on walking pets requiring special responsibility, to persons under 16 years of age.

The amendments also stipulate the responsibility of pet owners to comply with sanitary standards in their maintenance and introduction of the competence of local executive bodies to develop rules for keeping pets, vaccinate and sterilize stray animals at the expense of the state budget, as well as other sources not prohibited by the legislation of the republic.

In addition, in order to support socially vulnerable segments of the population, the deputies proposed to register pets belonging to this category of citizens at the expense of budget funds.

During the discussion of the bill, the proposals of animal rights defenders to impose a ban on the creation and operation of mobile menageries, animal exhibitions, dolphinariums, aquariums and contact zoos were also taken into account. This provision will have a delayed period in order to provide the owners of these organizations with time to carry out procedures for liquidation or reorganization of their business. Also, the deputies introduced clarifying norms that the use of animals for participation in sports events in national sports will be carried out in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Physical Culture and Sports," the deputy explained.

Also, in order to strengthen the principles of humane treatment of animals, amendments have been developed to organize work to educate population of a moral and humane attitude towards animals.

These norms are proposed to be implemented in several ways. This includes informing the population about the legislation in the field of responsible treatment of animals, teaching a bioethics course or conducting extracurricular activities on humane treatment of animals in the education system. This includes holding exhibitions, seminars and other events," Andrei Milyutin added.