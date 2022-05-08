Draft law on amendments to Kazakh Constitution published

Images | Akorda
The text of the draft law is published in Kazahstanskaya Pravda Daily.
The current issues in the defense sphere were addressed timely, with the invaluable contribution made First Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, People’s Hero Sagadat Nurmagambetov. His rich experience helped lay the foundation of our Armed Forces. Today, the military school Zhas Ulan and Military Institute of Land Forces bare the name of Sagadat Nurmagambetov," said the President.
Amid the unprecedented geostrategic tension in the world strengthening the defense capacity of the country is of particular importance. For Kazakhstan, enhancing cooperation in the military and technical sphere is among the top priorities as well. Thanks to its peacekeeping activity the Kazakhstani Army earned recognition globally. In the 90s of the last century, our country for the first time sent peacekeepers to Tajikistan. The Kazakhstani soldiers successfully served in the UN and OSCE missions. Today, our peacekeeping contingent is in Lebanon and West Sahara," said the Head of State.
The great role in supplying the Army with weapons and bringing the early victory were played the plants and relocated enterprise during the years of war. Over 500 frontline men were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union for the courage in the fights against fascist invaders. Our women also heroically fought on the battlefield of the war. The names of Aliya Moldagulova and Manshuk Mametova will always remain in the memory of our people. This year marks the 100th birth anniversary of Khiuaz Dosspanova. She flew over 300 combat missions. She received the title of the People’s Hero after gaining independence. However, the feats of most of our compatriots are yet to be assessed. In this regard, I believe that it is our sacred duty to restore historic justice," said the President.
The funding for security, defense, and law enforcement agencies will grow by 446 billion up to KZT 2.2 trillion. Some 30% were channeled to the regions as targeted transfers as part of additional expenditures. That is KZT 818 billion, of which KZT 475 billion were transferred for the development. Over KZT 5.5 trillion or 29.3% of all expenditures will be channeled to the regions taking into account the adjustments of the republican budget," the Minister explained.
Currently Kazakhstan revises conditions for the extension of contracts. Mutual obligations for subsoil users are to be established. First of all, special attention will be given to social commitments," the Minister stressed.