Driving licenses issuance to continue

Deputy head of the Administrative Police Committee of the RK Ministry of Internal Affairs, Serik Tusupov announced at the briefing at the Ministry that issuance of driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates will continue.

According to Tusupov, annually the Interior Ministry issues about 500 000 driver's licenses and about 1.5 million vehicle registration certificates to Kazakhstanis.

We will continue this work. These documents are needed for the citizens’ participation in international traffic, for their employment, including for confirming the qualifications of a driver, selling vehicles and in other civil law relations," he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that from February 13, Kazakhstanis may not carry their license and other car documents with them. Now, when driving a car, drivers will only need to have an identity document with them.













