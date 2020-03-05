E Kazakhstan to build above 550,000 sq m of housing

Above 550,000 square meters of housing will be built in East Kazakhstan this year, the regional information centre reports.

Last year the region built 443,000 square meters of housing. 1,000,000 square meters of housing will be constructed in there years to come to meet the people’s demand.

Besides, this year puts into operation a 300-seat school in Abai district, a kindergarten, a sports complex in Makanchi, a pool in Urdzhar, a radiology centre in Semey, etc.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.