Each day about 12 Almaty citizens address to heal their relatives from alcohol and drug abuse - doctor

In Almaty, 6952 alcoholic and drug dependent patients were taken on to the books of diagnostic treatment and follow-up centres (dispensary), including 8 teenagers. It was said at the Regional Communications Service by Director of the Centre for Mental Health in Almaty Sapar Rakhmensheev.





In the city;s centre, 6952 patients were taken on to the books of diagnostic treatment and follow-up centres, of whom, eight are teenagers. This figure equals 391.3 per 1000 people, that is by lower than that of 2017 by 9.8% (7711 people). Including, alcoholic patients - - 5323, that is by 11.3% lower than in the past year, of whom three are underage persons, drug dependent patients - 1629 that is by 4.1% lower than a year ago, of whom, five are children.





There is almost 10% decrease than in the last year. Of those patients at rehabilitation centres, 701 people were removed from registration, of whom, those alcoholic addicts - 575, and drug addicts - 126. 49% of them were healed. For instance, drug addicts are on control for over five years, and alcoholic addicts for three years. IF over this period the patient attends and receives treatment each month, he is unregistered as that who was healed. However, another half includes those who has changes their residence places, those who are sentenced, or died," said Sapar Rakhmensheev.





According to him, the Centre, where he works, is not just a hospital, but also the ward of temporary adaptation. A day the centre can receive up to 200 people. Each day more than 20 people are brought to drunk tanks, they sit there for 24 hours, and receive treatment. More than 6 thousand alcoholic and drug patients passed this ward. Almost 6200 people undergo compulsory treatment on the base of the court's decision from 6 months to 2 years.





Just recently, the city's drug treatment centre and the rehabilitation centre for social adaptation were integrated with the centre for mental health. Now we send our psychiatrists and drug therapists to health care centres. The public is afraid to visit psychiatric and psychological experts. To avoid it, our experts work in hospitals in the six regions. We observe that the ordinary people have begun to shamelessly attend psychiatric and psychological experts more often. Each day, up to 12 parents visit us, and ask to heal their children. They complain about that their children do not want to treat be themselves. To get alcohol and drugs they commit various crimes, sell everything in home. Firstly, our aim is to provide them psychotherapeutic help, to change their minds," said the speaker.









