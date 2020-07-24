Ecology Ministry drafted bill on animals protection

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan has developed a draft law on the protection of animals, Kazpravda.kz correspondent quotes the head of the Ministry, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, as saying at the briefing in the Central Communications Service.

The bill is being coordinated with other state bodies.

We believe that it is really necessary to toughen responsibility, including criminal responsibility," the minister said, answering questions from the media.

It should be noted that recently in Kazakhstan, facts of cruelty to animals have become more frequent. So, on May 31, a video appeared in social networks where a man is strangling a white dog with a refrigerator door, then a video, in which several guys burned a puppy alive in Almaty region. Representatives of the animal protection fund in Almaty region filed a complaint to law enforcement bodies. This fact is recorded in the Unified register of pre-trial investigations under the article "Cruelty to animals".





