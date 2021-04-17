Ecology Ministry: Kazakhstan hunters kill wild animals in Africa

Photo: facebook.com/torebek.baytasov
Videos of Kazakhstanis killing wild animals in Africa are spread in social media.
I received such videos in the messenger. It's just awful, there are no words ... I am shocked at the cruelty of our people. How heartless it is to shoot point-blank, in cold blood at a defenseless animal? And how can you treat a zebra in such a way? Our people disgrace Kazakhstan abroad, in Africa. Moreover, they are proud of their deed! Stormy congratulations to each other on a successful murder," secretary of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Samal Ibraeva, says.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
