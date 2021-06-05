Education Ministry established list of items prohibited at schools

By the order of the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, a list of items and substances prohibited and restricted in educational institutions was approved, the Ministry’s press service informed.





This list includes all types of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and piercing and cutting articles.





We started to develop the list of prohibited items and substances in educational institutions last year. In January of this year, within the framework of the Education Law, we received the competence to develop and approve this list. The list of prohibited items and substances was compiled jointly with the Ministries of Internal affairs, health care, digital and aerospace development, the NSC, the General Prosecutor's Office and the Supreme Court," Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said.





Thus, it is strictly forbidden to bring weapons and objects that look like them to schools.





It is not allowed to bring and use piercing, cutting and sharp objects, industrial tools, ammunition, explosive, poisonous, psychoactive substances.





Use is restricted of smartphones, tablets, and iPods by schoolchildren during school hours. The restrictions will not apply to children with special educational needs who need smartphones to monitor their health. For example, to monitor blood glucose in diabetes.





Responsibility for bringing prohibited items and substances by children to educational institutions will be borne by their parents and legal representatives," the ministry added.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.