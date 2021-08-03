Education Ministry responded to rumors about distance learning

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan denied rumors about the beginning of the academic year in a distance format, the press service of the Ministry reports.





In social media, Kazakhstanis are spreading the message that the first quarter of the new school year will begin in a remote format. This was allegedly stated at a briefing by the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov.





“This information is not true. The Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov did not make such statements at the briefings. The decision on the format of learning is made by the Interdepartmental Commission on Coronavirus Spread Prevention, the country's chief state sanitary doctor and chief sanitary doctors of the regions,” the Ministry of Education said.













