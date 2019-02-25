Electronic labor exchange to be created in Kazakhstan

At the meeting of the Government chaired by the Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, a draft law aimed at modernizing the labor market was considered. The document was presented by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova.



According to the speaker, the bill was developed in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State. The developers expect the creation of an electronic labor exchange, which will become a single electronic platform, combining information from public and private employment centers, summaries and information on vacancies provided by citizens and employers independently. The new electronic platform will provide free information services to citizens and employers, private employment agencies and Internet sites.



The bill proposes to involve private employment agencies in providing services to promote employment for the unemployed and for self-employed citizens. To this end, a list of functions performed by the state and relegated for outsourcing has been defined. Thus, it is planned to outsource the functions of vocational guidance for the unemployed and self-employed citizens, the organization of their training and employment.



Secondly, private employment agencies will be given the opportunity to provide certain types of services or package services, including, for example, training and employment, or vocational guidance.



Thirdly, the updating of standards and the introduction of economically viable services that are attractive for the private sector will be provided.



The fourth change envisages a gradual transformation of state employment centers. At the same time employment centers from state institutions will be transferred to the form of enterprises on the right of economic management. The organizational and legal form will be determined by local executive bodies independently.



According to the developers, the proposed changes will allow to expand labor market institutions that provide services to promote employment, ensure their accessibility to citizens and improve quality through competition.



The draft law provides for the introduction of amendments and additions to the 4 Codes and 5 Laws.



