Electronic terminals for filing complaints will appear in Kazakhstani prison camps

Electronic terminals for filing complaints will appear in Kazakhstani penal colonies, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the RK MIA KUIS.





The first such terminals for convicts were installed in the penal colonies of the Almaty region. According to Zhanat Eshmagambetov, chairman of the KUIS, the innovation will ensure that convicts can submit appeals and complaints directly to the prosecutor's office, court, the Anti-Corruption Agency and internal affairs bodies.





The head of KUIS demonstrated the work of the first such terminal to public figures in the penal colony of the village Zarechny, Almaty region.





Our country strives to comply with the best international practice in the field of organizing the execution of sentences. By the end of the year, we plan to install about 120 such electronic terminals in all our colonies," Eshmagambetov stressed.













