Elon Musk Teases Launch of 'Doge-1' Satellite by SpaceX to the Moon

In early April, the SpaceX and Tesla founder announced that his company would "put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon". With a recent tweet, he seems to be sticking to his promise.





Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday, a day after his guest host appearance on Saturday Night Live, to announce that SpaceX is planning to launch a satellite named "Doge-1" to the Moon.





According to the billionaire, the mission will be paid for in dogecoin and will mark the first cryptocurrency - and the first meme - in space.





The launch of the satellite will be performed by Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), with the use of a Falcon 9 rocket.





This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," said a SpaceX vice president of commercial sales, Tom Ochinero. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"





Geometric Energy's chief executive officer, Samuel Reid, suggested that the mission would "solidify" dogecoin "as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector."





The upcoming mission seems to be making real an April promise made by Musk to "put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon". A vocal supporter of the meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin, the SpaceX founder nevertheless warned those who want to experiment with it to "invest with caution".













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.