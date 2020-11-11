Energy Minister commented on liquefied gas pricing

There are no plans to raise prices for liquefied gas in the near future. This was stated by the Minister of Energy, Nurlan Nogayev, during the meeting with residents of Zhanaozen during his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Among other things, the townspeople asked about providing the region with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The gas processing plant (GPP) in Zhanaozen processes natural, associated petroleum gas and gas condensate. The plant produces commercial (dry) gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), heating fuel, and hydrocarbon solvent.

As the minister noted, the entire volume of liquefied petroleum gas produced at KAZGPP (about 15 000 tons per month) is entirely spent on Mangystau region’s domestic market. Also, in order to meet the region's demand for liquefied petroleum gas, the ministry directs 3,000 tons monthly from other plants.

The ministry fully allocates the entire volume declared by the regional akimat, which the akimat subsequently distributes among the gas network organizations.

The situation with liquefied petroleum gas is under the control of all authorized bodies, gas is supplied in accordance with the requests of akimats," Nurlan Nogayev said.

As for pricing, during the state of emergency, according to instructions from the country's leadership and government, the ministries of energy and of national economy set maximum retail prices for liquefied gas for refueling vehicles at gas filling stations. Wholesale prices are set at 38 701 tenge per ton. We do not plan to raise them in the near future."

Under the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Gas and Gas Supply", step by step, the entire volume of the LPG on the delivery plan must be transferred to electronic trading platforms, with the exception of the LPG volumes for household consumers through group tank installations and petrochemical enterprises, for which state price regulation will remain.

Nurlan Nogayev noted that the full transition to the sale of the entire volume of the LPG on the electronic trading platform is to be carried out in stages for a smooth and painless deregulation of prices for the end consumer.













