Entry to Kazakhstan will be banned for pedophiles, terrorists and extremists

The bill was developed by a group of deputies and is aimed at improving the legislation on migration issues and other laws in force. The bill provides for determining the procedure for exercising state control over compliance with legislation in the field of migration, restricting entry, acquiring citizenship of our country by those convicted of crimes against the sexual inviolability of minors, prohibiting foreigners from entering the country involved in extremist or terrorist activities, settling the issue of using documents that have expired actions, procedures for emergency situations and other amendments," Majilis deputy Snezhana Imasheva said.
Source: KazTAG
