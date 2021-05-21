Environmentalists are concerned about stocks of garbage in Irtysh river in Semey

Environmentalists are concerned about the stocks of garbage on the Irtysh River in Semey, Semey Ainasy reports.

Environmentalists are concerned about the sanitary state of the Irtysh in Semey," the message says.

The Department of Ecology in the East Kazakhstan region clarified that the environmentalists had sent a proposal to the Akim of Semey to organize a cleanup next weekend to clean up coastal zones and coastlines.

These measures to clean up the coastal zones are carried out systematically, perhaps in some remote or hard-to-reach places there are piles of garbage," the Department of Ecology said.













