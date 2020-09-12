European music critics praised the new album from the Kazakh-Italian composer Angelina Yershova

Among the dozens of neoclassical releases annually that are delivered by the conveyor belt of the music industry, European critics praised the new Piano Mirage album from the Kazakh-Italian composer, pianist, and producer Angelina Yershova , Kazakhstan Today reports.

Piano Mirage is a very vibrant and emotional work, in which the composer leads the listener through her rich inner world. The fourteen tracks or, as better said, sound pictures of the Piano Mirage album reflect the joys and sufferings, aspirations and hopes, a state of disorientation and gaining freedom, where the listeners, who are therefore also the creators of their own film, fill and live this extraordinary journey", writes German music critic Wolfgang Kabsch in his blog about the album.





Lost In Emotions, Animation: Peneloppe Jossen, Michele Bernardi, Violino: Manfred Croci













At the same time, the German expert Von Frank P. Eckert noted that Piano Mirage is a series of miniature musical plays that are delightfully simple and rich in sound. "The first five albums, which were released by Angelina Yershova over the past few years, combined electro-acoustics, electronics, break-beats, dub, and trip-hop in a delicate stylistic balance with pianistic virtuosity. Her current album, Piano Mirage, is a series of miniature piano music plays that are delightfully simple and rich in sound. The author skillfully uses the synthesis of the piano sound, adding orchestral instruments and vocals, thereby enriching the overall sound of the album" writes Von Frank P. Eckert in his review published in electronic music magazine GROOVE





Icarus









As noted by an Italian music critic Gilberto Ongaro, in her Piano Mirage album the composer will take you to her fantastic world of piano mirages, filled with lively musical imagery and vibrant colours. "Caught in silence in front of an empty white wall, close your eyes and listen, turning on your imagination, and time will stop and you will hear the music," the expert wrote in the music magazine Musicmap





Dusha









Furthermore, the release of the album was reported by Italian music magazine Rockerilla. "Angelina Yershova after her previous archaic-shamanistic album CosmoTengri (2019) returns to the crystal sound of her favourite instrument the piano and writes sound pictures - the so-called piano mirages (Piano Mirage). We can also hear the expressive violin of Italian violinist Manfred Croci in several tracks on the album. Through harmony progressions and timbre development, the work is a living dynamic structure that makes the listener move beyond the imaginary, " wrote expert Rafaele Russo in Rockerilla monthly music magazine.





Stellar Sky









Piano Mirage is a stream of emotions that makes the listeners lose and regain themselves, feeling a deep connection with Mother Nature, filling life with light and joy," said Italian music expert Gabriele Peritpore in his review in art-magazine Magazzini Inesistenti .





In this difficult period of chaos and global changes in the world associated with the pandemic, I wanted to remind myself and people that true freedom and the power of knowledge are within us and they do not need external confirmation," commented Angelina on the release of her album. According to her words, the musical dramaturgy of the album develops in close connection with this idea: the hero experiences various internal situations in order to reach a new level of quality at the end of her journey - a world without borders, filled with creative freedom.





Leading music platforms including iTunes, Bandcamp, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Napster, Last FM and others announced the release of the Piano Mirage album. Songs from the album of Angelina Yershova are rotated on radio stations in Europe and America: BBC Radio 3 (Great Britain), RTVE (Spain), KEXP 90.3 FM (USA), RAI 3 (Italy), Radio Libertaire 89.4 (France), RBB Rundfunk Berlin- Brandenburg (Germany), ORF (Austria), FSK 93.00 (Germany), RTE Raidi? (Ireland), Source 96.1 FM (UK), etc.





Angelina Yershova, a young talented composer, pianist, producer, art director of her own projects, and a specialist in the latest sound technologies from Kazakhstan has been living in Italy for more than 15 years. Angelina graduated at the Republican Music School named after Kulyash Baiseitova in Almaty in the class of conducting, and then at the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy in the class of special piano and composition. Then she received a diploma at the Faculty of Electronic Music and Innovative Technologies of the Rome Conservatory Santa Cecilia. Today she is an active composer, works with the Italian State Radio and Television RAI and with Mediaset, writes instrumental, orchestral music, as well as music for theater and cinema. Since 2008, she has been the author of the multimedia project Astroconcert, which is characterized as a symbiosis of music, video art and astrophysics. Angelina is also the founder of Twin Paradox Records - an Italian label for electronic music - and the author of a series of music releases: CosmoTengri (2019), Resonance Night (2017), Piano's Abyss (2016), Nomad (2015), Blind Rain (2014), Inquiet (2014 ), Karman Vortex (2013).





Kazakhstan Today Interview with Angelina Yershova.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.